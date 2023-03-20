Excise clearances of green diesel, which is chiefly used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger buildings fell in January, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest figures from the CSO, published today (Monday, March 20) show that year on year excise clearances of green diesel, also known as marked gas oil, were 7% lower in January compared to the same month in 2022.

The figures are based on statistics collected by Revenue Commissioners on the volumes of fuel clearances covered by excise taxes and generally fuel excise clearance figures indicate the level of sales and consumption of fuels.

According to the CSO petrol volumes jumped by 10% in January, but kerosene volumes, mainly used as home heating oil, were the lowest recorded for the month of January in 23 years.

Paul McElvaney, statistician with the CSO said: “At 73 million litres, clearances of petrol in January 2023 were 10% higher than in January 2022, but were 7% lower than in January 2020.

“At 275 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in January 2023 were 4% higher than in January 2022 and were 8% lower than in January 2020“.

The latest figures show that clearances in January 2023 of kerosene were 2% lower than in January 2022. Source: CSO

According to the AA fuel prices in Ireland have been more “steady” since the start of 2023 following extreme price volatility last year.

Before the war in Ukraine Russia was the main supplier to the European Union of crude oil, natural gas and solid fossil fuels.

Last month an EU ban on the import of petroleum products, including diesel and kerosene, from Russia came into effect, a ban has also been in place since December on the import of Russian crude oil.

According to the EU these sanctions against Russia will help to “further reduce revenues”, while keeping global energy markets stable through continued supplies.

“It will also help address inflation and keep energy costs stable at a time when high costs – particularly elevated fuel prices – are a great concern to all Europeans,” the European Commission stated.