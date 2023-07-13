Consumers paid 28c more for 2L of full-fat milk last month, compared to what they would have paid a year earlier, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO Consumer Price Index June 2023, published today (Thursday, July 13), shows that consumer prices rose overall by 6.1% over the 12 months to June 2023.

According to the CSO, prices for staple, household dairy products including milk, cheese and butter all rose in the 12 months under review.

Fresh whole milk rose by 14.3% in the 12 months to June 2023, while low-fat milk rose by 9.7%, cheese and curd by 9.3% and other milk products by 13.4%. Meanwhile, butter rose by 9.9%.

Advertisement

Anthony Dawson, CSO statistician said: “Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded in each month since October 2021.”

According to the CSO, consumer prices also rose again last month by 0.8%.

Dawson added: “The National Average Price of a number of items rose in June 2023.

“There were price increases for an 800g loaf of white sliced-pan, an 800g loaf of brown sliced-pan, 2L of full-fat milk and a pound of butter when compared with June 2022.”

The latest figures show just how hard consumers have been hit when it comes to the staple items that most households buy each week.

Advertisement

Source: CSO

The CSO also looked at the national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager which in June at €2.32 was up 18c on average from June 2022, while a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.57 was up 14c.

In June 2023, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.52, up 39c in the year, while a pint of lager was €5.97, up 44c compared the price 12 months earlier.