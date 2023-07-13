New cereal variety options are becoming increasingly important as tillage farmers seek to produce higher yields using less fertilisers and pesticides.

That’s according to Teagasc tillage specialist Ciaran Collins, who was one of the many visitors to the recent National Cereal Variety Trials open day at Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

The event was hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in association with the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA).

“In Ireland, we are fortunate that varieties are independently assessed for yield, quality and agronomic traits by DAFM and this is of immense benefit to our industry,” Collins said.

“This is backed up by the recommended lists, where varieties must have been in trial for a minimum of three years before they can be considered for inclusion.

“A noticeable feature of the winter barley trials is that there are now four varieties in trial that claim either BYDV [Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus] tolerance or resistance, which is a good example of breeders responding to industry needs,” he added.

Most growers will be familiar with Joyau (tolerant claim), which is currently on the recommended list, but Molly (resistant claim) and KWS Feeris (tolerant claim) are both eligible for recommendation for 2024.

Another variety, Integral (tolerant claim) will be eligible in 2025.

Where spring barley is concerned, Collins points to the host of new material coming through.

“There are currently seven varieties on the recommended list and a further eight candidate varieties for 2024. In total, there is seed in certification of 14 different varieties for 2024,” Collins continued.

“However, some of these varieties like Laureate will be only available for the malt industry.

“Despite its weakness on straw and net blotch, RGT Planet will have the highest seed availability in 2024.

“This is driven by its consistent yield across a number of seasons and crucially its ability to produce high-quality malt for the drinks industry.”

However, Collins explained that it is becoming outclassed in terms of yield and agronomic traits and that there are plenty of good options for feed barley growers.

In contrast, the same wide range of new varietal options is not available, where winter wheat and oats are concerned.

“For the coming season only, WPB Isabel and Husky are available to oat growers as new material struggles to achieve the grain quality of both these varieties,” Collins added.

“There is a similar story in winter wheat, where KWS Dawsum and Graham will make up 74% of the seed area in certification for 2024.

“Both have issues with disease, but other varieties are struggling to combine good disease resistance and grain quality.

“17% of the winter seed area in certification for 2024 is from Champion. But has only completed one season in trail, so its 2023 harvest performance will be watched with interest.”