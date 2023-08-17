New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose in Ireland in 2021 and that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was the source of 35% of those emissions.

According to figures published today (Thursday, August 17) by the CSO, overall GHG emissions rose in Ireland by 5% to 67.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2021.

Clare O’Hara, statistician in the environment and climate division of the CSO, said: “The rise in emissions mainly consisted of an increase of 2.1 million tonnes of CO2e from the industry sector, including a rise of 1.6 million from electricity generation, and an increase of 0.8 million tonnes of CO2e from the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.”

CSO data

According to O’Hara the CSO data shows that from 2012 to 2021, GHG emissions from the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector were at their highest in 2021 at 23.7 million tonnes of CO2e.

“Emissions from this sector increased in each year from 2015 to 2018 inclusive before falling by 4% in 2019. They then rose by 1% in 2020 and again by 4% in 2021,” she added.

According to the latest report published by the CSO today, Environmental Accounts Air Emissions 2021, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was the source of 94% of methane emissions and 94% of nitrous oxide emissions.

The CSO also highlighted that emissions of most air pollutants increased in 2021 although it stressed that this data must be examined in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It stated that because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on road and air transport, GHG emissions were lower in 2020 and 2021 than in previous years.

The increase in emissions of sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide was, according to the national statistical office, due to a rise in emissions of these air pollutants from the electricity generation sector.

The report also shows that while the household sector was the source of 77% of carbon monoxide emissions, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was the source of 99% of ammonia emissions.