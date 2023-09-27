The number of dairy cows in the country increased in June by 1.2% to 1,646,600 according to latest figures released today (Wednesday, September 27) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Latest estimates for June 2023 show that total cattle numbers fell year on year in June this year by 54,700 to 7,341,500.

But the number of dairy cows was up by 19,300. Source: CSO

According to the CSO the number of other cows also dropped by 41,000 and the total number of cattle less than two years also fell by 87,200 but the number of cattle over 2 years jumped by by 56,100.

The CSO analysed the use of land and also livestock numbers throughout the country in June for its latest report.

It highlights which sectors are expanding and also where there are contractions. Source: CSO

Sophie Emerson, statistician in the agriculture surveys section of the agency, said: “Preliminary estimates for June 2023 show that the area under cereals decreased by 16,800ha to 272,000ha when compared with June 2022.

“The area under wheat, oats and barley decreased by 17.2%, 4.2% and 2.1% respectively.”

The estimates also show that the area under potatoes fell by 100ha in June 2023 to 8,300ha in comparison with June 2022.

Pigs

But, according to Emerson, there was an increase in the total number of pigs in the country in June which rose by 1.6% to 1,661,300.

Breeding pig numbers increased by 8,400 to 145,600 while the number of gilts in pig and gilts not yet served rose by 2,600 and 3,000.

Meanwhile the number of other sows for breeding increased to 30,200 from 27,400 while the number of non-breeding pigs were up by 18,100 to 1,515,700.

The latest CSO figures show that pigs 80kg and over grew by 23,400 to 362,800.

Sheep

The latest results for June also highlight that sheep numbers increased in the last 12 months by 15,900 to 5,983,500.

But breeding sheep decreased by 86,700 while other sheep and non-breeding sheep increased by 102,600 and ram numbers also rose by 4.6% to 87,400.