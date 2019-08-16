Contractor hedge-cutting and biodiversity event in the pipeline

A new contractor hedge-cutting and biodiversity event is currently being organised for the autumn, according to the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

In a statement on social media earlier today, Friday, August 16, the contractor representative association confirmed the news, saying:

“At FCI we had a very positive meeting with Teagasc this week where we have set in train a plan for a contractor hedge-cutting and biodiversity event for the end of October at a venue to be confirmed.

New Teagasc research has revealed that Irish contractors provide a complete hedge management service for more than 50% of farmers in Ireland.

More details are expected to emerge closer to the time.

FCI supports Beef Plan protests

In other FCI news, earlier this month the organisation’s executive council announced its backing for the Beef Plan Movement’s protest and demonstrations in recent weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, August 1, the contractor organisation said:

At this month’s FCI Executive Council meeting, held in Portlaoise last night, there was unanimous support for FCI members to support farmer protests against the meat factory price intransigence.

“As FCI members continue to support the picket lines outside meat factories across Ireland, the FCI association’s Executive Council urged members to continue their support of the Beef Plan Movement and their support of their client farmers on a county-by-county basis, in their efforts to get a fair price for beef producers in Ireland,” the statement concluded.