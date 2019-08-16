A generally showery but bright weekend forecasted

Met Éireann is predicting largely similar conditions for the weekend as we’ve had over the past week, with showery, breezy but bright conditions forecasted.

Today, Friday, August 16, will start wet and windy, with the rain clearing eastwards during the morning, turning to scattered showers and sunny spells.

However, rain may linger in the east of the country until midday, and also perhaps along the south coast in the early afternoon.

Top temperatures today will be 18° to 21°, in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, which will veer south-westerly and decrease moderate to fresh by evening.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and north tonight, and will occasionally be heavy; however, these will become isolated in the south and south-east as the night progresses.

It will stay breezy tonight, with moderate to fresh and gusty south-west to westerly winds, which will be fresh to strong near the coasts.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 10° to 13° tonight.

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, will again be blustery, with scattered showers but good sunny spells.

South-westerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty tomorrow, but will be very strong along west and north-west coasts. Top temperatures will be lower than previous days, at 16° to 18°.

Saturday night will be mostly dry at first, with good clear spells. However, scattered showers will continue to affect the north-west and west, turning heavy later on, and more widespread towards the morning.

Lowest temperatures will be 10°to 13° tomorrow night.

Sunday, August 18, will again be blustery and showery with some sunny spells. However, showers will become heavy and widespread during the morning, with the occasional thundery downpour.

Temperatures on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday’s values, in moderate to fresh west to south-west winds.

Showers will become isolated on Sunday night, and will be confined to Atlantic coasts. However, it will be slightly cooler, with values falling to around 9° to 12°, in mostly moderate, westerly breezes.

Conditions will continue in the same vain at the start of next week, with patchy showers and rain, some breezy periods and temperatures in the high teens during the day.

Drying conditions will be poor in the north and west over the weekend, and moderate at best elsewhere, while spraying conditions will also be hampered.

Poorly drained soils are saturated in most areas, while some moderately drained soils may undergo a brief saturation with rain this morning.