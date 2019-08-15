‘Keeping You Safe’ campaign to return for ‘Ploughing’ 2019

The ‘Ploughing and FBD: Keeping You Safe’ child safety wristband initiative will be an important feature again at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has confirmed.

Over 40,000 white wristbands will be handed out at all of the event entrances, which will allow for a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the large gathering.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh, FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon and local children launched this enterprise out on the site of this year’s ‘Ploughing’ in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow taking place from September 17 to 19.

Commenting on the initiative, McHugh said: “We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again on this excellent safety concept as all can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they wander away in the crowds that attend ‘Ploughing’.

With visitors of over 250,000 expected these wristbands give reassurance and great peace of mind to all attending the event and add immensely to visitor experience.

FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon also commented, adding: “FBD is delighted to continue our support for the ploughing 2019 wristband safety initiative.

“This popular initiative has being incredibly helpful to help protect our children at the largest event in the farming calendar should they stray or become separated from their parents or loved ones.”

Highlighting the event as a family day out, the NPA has noted that children are particularly well catered for at ‘Ploughing 2019’ with a wheelchair accessible playground, baby changing areas, over 1,000 animals of all types and the Horse Sport Ireland Young Handler Competition, to name just a few of the attractions.