Aurivo announces price for July milk supplies

The board of Aurivo has set its milk price for supplies in July, which was announced today, Friday, August 16.

Aurivo will pay a base price of 30.0c/L for July milk. A statement from the cooperative said the price is “based on the evolving market situation”.

This figure is 0.5c/L below the milk price paid for June supplies.

However, the statement from the co-op continued: “The average price paid by Aurivo based on average constituents supplied will be 31.9c/L.

Butter returns has deteriorated significantly in the last number of weeks while powder markets remain solid.

Concluding, the statement from the co-op said: “The board will keep the evolving situation under review in the coming months and pay the maximum price that markets can return.”

Other co-ops

Aurivo is the fourth co-op to reveal its milk price for July supplies following on from Glanbia, Lakeland and Kerry.

Glanbia was the first processor to announce its milk price to farmers for July milk supplies.

Revealed on Monday, August 12, Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 29.5c/L including VAT for July manufacturing milk supplies.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for July of 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This is a reduction of 1c/L from the June base price.

The board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT for July milk supplies, according to the company.