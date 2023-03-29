A recent spate of continuing poor weather has brought the tillage sector to a tipping point, according to the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) chairman, Bobby Miller.

“The ground is totally saturated at the present time. In many cases, it may well be the beginning of April before growers can get back into their fields,” Miller has warned.

He said the impact of the weather is creating major issues for tillage farmers.

“These hold-ups are taking place at a time when tillage farmers should be at their most productive, planting new crop and getting on with the management of winter crops.

“I don’t think we are at a crisis point yet, but if the weather doesn’t start to pick up soon, that’s the territory that tillage farmers will be finding themselves in. And the clock is ticking,” he said.

Challenges

The IGGG chairman added that challenges are arising at a time when fertiliser prices remain high, relative to seven-year averages, while grain and oilseed future prices continue to drop like a stone.

“All the costs facing tillage farmers remain extremely strong at the present time, chief among these being the price of plant protection products. Fast-rising land rental prices are adding to this pressure,” Miller continued.

“I am now very fearful that many tillage farmers will be registering very high losses come the harvest of 2023.”

The IGGG representative is also predicting that the area sown out in crops across Ireland will fall in 2023.

“This goes against the core principle built into the national Climate Action Plan,” he said.

“In reality, we are supposed to be looking towards an increase in the national tillage area from 320,000ha to 400,000ha.

“It will take specific action from the government to make this happen.”

Tillage group and scheme

The IGGG has welcomed the potential to introduce a Food Vision Tillage Group, similar to those established for the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

“We were the organisation that called for the establishment of the new body and we want to be actively involved with it from the get-go,” Miller said.

Significantly, the IGGG chair views the new grouping as a body that can address all the challenges facing the tillage industry.

“It has got to go beyond climate change and tackle all the issues that are impacting on tillage at the present time,” he said.

Turning to the Tillage Incentive Scheme, Miller indicated that major changes are required to the programme.

“First and foremost, land drawn down under the measure must be kept in tillage for at least five years,” he said.

“It is also important that the bolt hole of simply using the scheme as a grassland re-seeding option is covered off.”

The IGGG chair confirmed that tillage farmers can work with milk producers to ensure the best utilisation of slurries and organic manures.

“This is the best way to meet the criteria laid down within the new nitrates measures,” he said.

“But tillage framers are not in the business of spreading coloured water. All slurries moving from dairy to tillage sites must be previously analysed by milk producers.

“Government must also commit to supporting the cost of transporting slurry and manures to arable locations.

“The issue of storing slurries and organic manures on tillage farms must also be addressed.”

Looking to the future, Miller indicated that Bord Bia must act to proactively promote Irish grain.

“Farmers growing crops exclusively are left out of the loop entirely on this matter and cannot be part of Origin Green,” he concluded.

“There have been some signs of late that Bord Bia may be about to act on this issue. So let’s wait and see what actually transpires.”