The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has urged Irish MEPs to reject the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law during a crucial vote today (Wednesday, July 12) in the European Parliament.

The farm organisation has voiced concern over its assessment of the EU Council’s proposed amendment to the law, which has been supported by the Irish government.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said: “Over the last number of weeks, ministers and some MEPs have outlined their support for the councils proposals and specifically Article 9 of this document that covers the rewetting of drained peatlands”.

Roddy accepted that there have been “some positive changes” on the area of land targeted for rewetting under Article 9.

However, he claimed that under the council’s proposals there is the “possibility” to deliver on the initial restoration ambition for 70% of drained peatlands as detailed in the original EU Commission proposal through Article 4(2) of the proposed law.

“While we have always felt that this specific article is a major concern for hill farmers the proposed amendments to this article from the Council of Ministers will impact way beyond our uplands,” he said. Vincent Roddy, INHFA president

The INHFA also claimed that an amendment in Article 11 (9) could allow EU member states the option to back out of financial supports.

The council text states that member states “may”, when preparing the restoration plan, aim at optimising the ecological, economic and social functions of ecosystems as well as their contributions to the sustainable development of the relevant regions and communities.

“In Ireland, our experience of using the term ‘may’ has never been positive and will see landowners, farmers and their communities thrown under the bus, as they have been with the current land designations,” Roddy said.

Nature Restoration Law vote

The INHFA has written to the Irish MEPs to voice their concern about the EU Council’s proposed amendment.

“In this letter, we called on the MEPs to trust farmers who are and continue to deliver for nature and detailed how any desired improvements can only be made by supporting farmers in a real partnership.”

“This law is definitely no partnership, but rather a dictate and an insult to the very people that can deliver for nature and this is why it must be rejected,” he said.