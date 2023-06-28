The chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee, Kevin Comiskey, has told Agriland that he is “currently considering” entering the race to become the next IFA president.

The sheep and suckler farmer from Co. Leitrim said he has been “humbled and delighted” by the support he has received from IFA members over recent months encouraging him to run.

Comiskey has also been approached to put his name forward by two former IFA presidential election candidates.

However, there are a number of factors he must consider, not least his “geographical position” and being from a smaller county.

Another consideration will be the huge time commitment needed for both the election campaign and, if successful, the role of IFA president for the next four years.

Comiskey, who is married with three children, farms 100 ewes and 20 suckler cows with his son near Dromahair.

He is also involved in several community projects in Co. Leitrim.

Comiskey

Comiskey said that if he decides to run he will seek to represent all farming sectors but place particular emphasis on low income and small family farms.

He pointed to the Teagasc National Farm Survey 2022 which revealed that the average income on sheep farms has decreased by 21% within one year to just under €16,500. IFA Sheep chair Kevin Comiskey feeding ewes on his farm in Co. Leitrim

Comiskey said that he is proud of the food he produces and is concerned by the “current direction of travel” when it comes to farming, in particular the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

“I consider myself like a defender in a football team, defending farmers from some of the laws and policies being brought in,” he said.

The IFA Sheep chair said that he will be making his final decision on whether to contest the presidential election in the coming weeks.

IFA elections

Earlier this month, the IFA presidential election officially kicked off with two candidates declaring.

Francie Gorman, the IFA South Leinster Regional chair, and Martin Stapleton, the IFA National Treasurer/Returning Officer, are both bidding to replace Tim Cullinan later this year.

IFA National Poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetnam has told Agriland that he is still strongly considering running in the presidential election.

Connacht IFA chair, Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle, the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair, are currently the only two candidates who have declared in the election for deputy president.

Meanwhile, the IFA is considering using a completely postal ballot for its national elections this year.

The proposal, discussed by IFA National Council on Monday (June 26) as part of a range of potential reforms of the farming organisation, could mean that for the first time there would be no voting carried out at branch level.

The proposal, which will require approval by two thirds of the IFA National Council in order to be passed, would mean that IFA members would have a postal ballot sent to them.

The ballot would then have to be returned by post ahead of a certain deadline for the elections.