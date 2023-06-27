The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is considering using a completely postal ballot for its national elections later this year.

The proposal, discussed by IFA National Council yesterday (Monday, June 26) as part of a range of potential reforms of the farming organisation, could mean that for the first time there would be no voting carried out at branch level.

Agriland understands that it was a very close decision with council members debating the merits of both options, along with a hybrid approach.

It was argued that the postal ballot, as used by the association for other votes during the Covid-19 pandemic, could increase turnout, while other members spoke of the social aspect of voting through the branch network.

The proposal, which will require approval by two thirds of the IFA National Council in order to be passed, would mean that IFA members would have a postal ballot sent to them.

The ballot would then have to be returned by post ahead of a certain deadline for the elections.

IFA

During yesterday’s national council meeting it was proposed that the terms for the IFA president and deputy president will be extended to one four-year term, rather than the current arrangement of two, two-year terms.

For an election to be called during that period, half of the IFA National Council would have to be in agreement to force a ballot.

The council also proposed to co-opt three extra people onto the IFA National Officers Committee (NOC).

Currently, this committee comprises the IFA president, deputy president, national treasurer/returning officer and the four regional chairs: Munster, South-Leinster, Ulster/North-Leinster and Connacht.

It is understood that these people would be part of the association or be from a farming background.

The committee would also be granted additional roles and responsibilities under the proposal.

Additionally, the national council wants to split the position of national treasurer/returning officer into two separate roles.

The position of chair of the IFA National Rules and Privileges Committee will be linked to the returning officer role.

These positions will have three-year term, with a maximum of two terms allowed per person.

All of these proposals will require a two-thirds majority of council to vote in favour in order for the rules of the association to be changed.

It is understood that votes will be taken on the proposals at the next council meeting scheduled for July.

Elections

Meanwhile, IFA National Poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetnam has told Agriland that he is still strongly considering running in the presidential election.

The poultry and dairy farmer believes the association is “in need of a change” and will make a decision on whether he will enter the race “in due course”.

Earlier this month, the IFA presidential election officially kicked off with two candidates declaring.

Francie Gorman, the IFA South Leinster Regional chair, and Martin Stapleton, the IFA National Treasurer/Returning Officer, are both bidding to replace Tim Cullinan later this year.

Connacht IFA chair, Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle, the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair are currently the only two candidates who have declared in the election for deputy president.