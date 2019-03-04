Cold and changeable weather in store this week

This week is set to be cold, very unsettled and changeable with showers or longer spells of heavy rain and occasional frosts, according to Met Eireann.

Today (Monday, March 4) will start with frost, fog and snow lying in places at first. Sunny spells will later prevail in eastern areas early this morning, but occasional heavy rain and hail showers in western counties will become widespread during the morning.

There will be some continued falls of snow on higher ground of the west and north of the country with isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures today will range from 4° to 8°, with moderate to fresh west to south-west winds.

Tonight will be breezy with further showers mainly in Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, where they may merge to give some longer spells of rain at times and some wintry falls on higher ground.

Showers will be well scattered in more southern counties. Overnight, lowest temperatures will range from 1° to 4° with some frost in places.

Advertisement

Tuesday

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will remain cool with showery rain in Connacht, Ulster and parts of North Leinster, but drier and brighter elsewhere in the morning.

Thickening cloud will bring rain northwards through Munster and south Leinster later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 9°.

A spell of windy and “very wet” weather will become widespread early Tuesday night, according to the national forecaster.

Heavy falls of rain may well lead to spot flooding and some wintry falls on northern hills. Overnight lows will hit 1° to 6° with coldest spells over Ulster.

Wednesday

Cold with further wet and windy weather will prevail for a time on Wednesday with strong and gusty north-west winds and afternoon temperatures of 5° to 7° through Ulster, but 7° to 10° elsewhere with highest temperatures experienced on the south coast.

Clear spells and showers will follow later in the day and with some frost and overnight lows ranging from 1° to 4°.