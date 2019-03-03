‘Charming’ roadside property suitable for any agri-enterprise at €10,000/ac…in Co. Wicklow

An executor sale will see a ‘charming’ 15ac residential roadside holding with outbuildings, at Portrushen Lower, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, go for auction. It will be available in one or two lots at Talk of The Town, Kiltegan, on Tuesday, March 19 at 3:00pm.

The land is in pasture and has been used for grazing but is suitable for any agri-enterprise, according to the selling agent, David Quinn.

“The property enjoys an excellent scenic location along the Hacketstown/Kiltegan Road (R747), only 2km from Kiltegan; 4km from Hacketstown; 12km from Baltinglass; 16km from Tinahely; and less than one hour’s drive from Dublin,” he said.

Stunning views

“Schools, shops and services are all close by in the towns of Hacketstown, Kiltegan and Baltinglass. The property enjoys stunning views towards the Wicklow Mountains and Lugnaquilla,” he said.

“The residence, built in the 1900s, is a traditional two-storey, stone built farmhouse which is in need of refurbishment and upgrading and has sufficient room to extend if required.”

Accommodation comprises: a parlour with open fire; a kitchen with a Stanley oil cooker; a utility room; a bathroom; and three bedrooms on the first floor.

“The owner passed away, making it an executor sale as the family have decided to sell the holding,” David said.

The property would appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings or prospective purchasers looking for a renovation project for a farmhouse on circa 15ac. It may also appeal to a hobby farmer or for equestrian use.

“We are guiding the residence at €70,000 and the land at €10,000/ac. The demand for land in this area is strong,” said David.