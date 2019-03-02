Superb holding ideal for beef, dairying or equestrian uses on 74ac

A superb holding extending circa 74ac is available for sale at Oola Hills, Oola, Co. Limerick. GVM Auctioneers Limerick is facilitating the sale.

The property is located east of Oola village, being only a few minutes in walking distance. The main N24 road from Limerick to Waterford passes through the town, with the town of Tipperary lying 12km south-east of Oola.

Running since 1954, Cappamore Agricultural Show is one of Ireland’s leading one day shows. It will be held at the Showgrounds in Ballyvoreen, Cappamore on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

It incorporates displays and competitions in areas such as cookery, crafts, and agricultural and horticultural produce. The venue is around 14.8km away from the property.

For sale in lots

Lot 1 extends circa 17ac, while Lot 2 extends circa 57ac. Lot 3 is the sale of the entire circa 74ac.

The lands are well laid out in easily managed divisions and are well watered and fenced. They would be ideal for beef, dairying or equestrian uses.

There is a derelict farmhouse present on the holding; however, it is in need of repair. As well as this, there is also a haybarn, a yard and ancillary sheds.

Tom Crosse, of GVM Auctioneers Limerick, spoke on the property: “It is mixed land with some very dry parts and some needing reclamation.” Additionally, he expects the interest to be mainly local.

“The owner passed away, so the family have decided to sell the holding,” he said.

Inspection of the property is highly recommended. This can be organised through the agent.