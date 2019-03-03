Sulphur: The last piece of the jigsaw puzzle
Sulphur (S) and nitrogen (N) go hand-in-hand when it comes to maximising grass production and sward quality during the grazing season.
In the past, S was overlooked as an essential nutrient to include in your fertiliser plan; but, farmers are beginning to come to the realisation that S is just as important as N to the grass plant.
In addition to N, S is involved in protein synthesis in the grass plant. Both elements are the building blocks of amino acids which form plant protein.
It is important to have the right balance of N and S in the soil, as it is essential for getting the most efficient use out of your N fertiliser.
Does my grass need sulphur?
If you feel you are not getting as much of a response from your N fertiliser as you should be, this may be a clear sign of S deficiency in the soil.
In addition, pale-yellow leaves similar to what is observed when there is a N deficiency is an indicator. Although, it is usually more visible in younger plant leaves when associated with S.
The most effective way of accessing the S content of your grass is through a herbage analysis.
Fertiliser recommendations
Stan Lalor – head of specialty business in Grassland Agro – recommends applying fertiliser at a ratio of approximately 12:1, as a target to keep N and S in balance across the year.
However, it is important that these applications are split into three-to-four applications across the grazing season – once in spring, twice during the April-to-July period and finally once after August.
So, when purchasing fertiliser this year, be mindful of the plants that need S and purchase an N fertiliser which contains a percentage of S.