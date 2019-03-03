Where are animal feed imports coming from?

From Angola to Fiji to Uzbekistan this country is importing animal feed products from all around the world.

4,035,029t of animal foodstuffs were imported in 2018, while 3,056,791t were imported in 2017. That’s a 32% increase in imports of animal foodstuffs to the Republic of Ireland in 2018.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that animal foodstuffs were imported from 67 countries in 2017 and 2018. This figure refers mainly to by-products of other processes and does not account for straight products like barley or maize.

In 2018, a total of 4.06 million tonnes of animal foodstuffs were imported into the country, an increase of almost 1 million tonnes on 2017 levels when 3.07 million tonnes were imported.

The countries from which products were imported in 2017 and 2018 are outlined below.

Some of these products were obvious like wheat, barley and maize while more were by-products of food processing.

Beet pulp; bran; residues from milling of maize, peas, wheat and other cereals; residues from brewing or distilling dregs and waste; cereal straw; as well as residues from oil extraction are all being imported and form part of our animals diets.

AgriLand must stress that this raw data was provided by the CSO and indicates trends, some figures may be subject to change.