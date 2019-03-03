Snow-ice warning issued for 22 counties

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued by Met Eireann for 22 counties around the country.

Issued this morning (Sunday, March 3) at 10:00am and updated at 12:28pm, the warning will be valid from 12:00pm today through to 8:00am tomorrow morning.

The warning will be valid for all of Munster and Leinster, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

According to Met Eireann, heavy rain will turn to sleet and snow today.

Much of the snow will be above 200m with just a local dusting of snow at lower levels, according to the national meteorological office.

However, wet and slushy roads are likely to become icy in places overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

This comes on the back of an earlier Status Yellow warning issued by Met Eireann yesterday for rainfall.

Valid from 6:00am this morning through to 6:00pm this evening, the warning predicts accumulations of 25 to 35mm of rain in places.

Advertisement

Rain will spread to most areas this afternoon, turning heavy in parts of Munster and Leinster where there is a risk of spot flooding, according to Met Eireann.

The rain will turn to sleet and snow in places as the winds become northeasterly in direction and temperatures drop to between 1° and 5°.

Significant accumulations will be largely confined to higher ground, with just light coverings at lower levels. A clearance will develop in the west this evening.

The last of the rain, sleet and snow will clear into the Irish Sea early tonight with strong northwesterly winds developing near the south coast and over parts of Leinster for a time.

It will then become dry in many parts of the country; however, showers will affect western coastal counties overnight, merging to longer spells of rain towards morning, with a risk of hail.

Met Eireann has predicted lows of -1° to 2° with some frost and icy stretches.