57ac non-residential property suitable for a wide array of agricultural enterprises

McGregor Properties brings to the market a brand new opportunity to purchase a 57ac non-residential holding. It is located at Ayle, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.

The property is located around 2.3km from the village of Ballyduff. Ballyduff is just a short drive from Listowel and is on the R551 between Ballyheigue and Ballybunion.

Ballyduff is situated on the hills above Cashen Bay where the River Feale flows into the sea near the estuary of the River Shannon.

Robert McGregor, of McGregor Properties, is the agent looking after the sale. “The property is for sale by private treaty but the vendor’s reason for the sale is for probate purposes.”

Modern day agricultural enterprises

The holding is well laid out with good boundaries and is of excellent agricultural quality. It is currently in use for silage and grazing purposes.

The holding also enjoys excellent road frontage fronting two roads. It enjoys numerous access points along both roads and also has the benefit of a central farm roadway.

Part of the holding enjoys unobstructed views of the Cashen River. The agricultural holding would be eminently suitable for a wide range of modern day agricultural enterprises.

“Due to the prime quality of the land, it can be put to a variety of uses – i.e. beef, sheep, dairying, tillage, equestrian, etc,” commented Robert.

Speaking on what the farm was used as before, Robert said: “The property was always used for farming purposes – originally dairying.

“For the last number of years the property has been used for grazing and silage purposes along with growing some winter crops.”

Additional information

The holding also has the benefit of a derelict farmhouse and a number of outdated farm buildings. Water is from a private supply.

Commenting on the current market, Robert said: “The majority of interest so far is locally.

“The property would suit a hobby farmer; a start-up farmer; expansion; or for growing crops,” concluded Robert.

The property is for sale by private treaty. Price is on application.