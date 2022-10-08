The Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th Anniversary Extravaganza took place last weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The event was held over three days and drew crowds from across Ireland as well as the UK, Europe and notably France, the home of the Limousin breed.

The commercial show kicked off on Saturday morning (October 1) with five classes and Chris Pennie from the UK was in charge of the judging. Judge Chris Pennie from the UK inspecting the commercial cattle

After some deliberating, it was Eoghan Breslin’s Elite Ice Cream-sired heifer, Coco, that was tapped out as Overall Commercial Champion of the Show.

Prior to this, Coco was first in Class 3 – Limousin-sired heifer under 460kg – a class stacked with stylish Limousin-sired animals.

Coco went on to be the chosen ‘Mega Moo’ heifer. Donal Moloney, who drew the lucky raffle number, picked Coco ahead of other stylish Limousin heifers that were on offer. Eoghan received €10,000 in return.

The Overall Reserve Commercial Champion was awarded to Gareth McGuinness for his Ampertaine Elgin-sired heifer; Merciana. Merciana: Sired by Ampertaine Elgin and exhibited by Gareth McGuiness

This heifer was also placed first in Class 4 – Limousin-sired baby beef heifer showing no permanent teeth – earlier in the day.

More results from the Limousin show

Class 1: Limousin-sired crossbred bull <450kg:

First place : Donal McGowan with his bull sired by Carrockmore Maximus;

: Donal McGowan with his bull sired by Carrockmore Maximus; Second place : Martin McLaughlin with with his bull sired by Ballinloan Jagerbomb;

: Martin McLaughlin with with his bull sired by Ballinloan Jagerbomb; Third place : Stephen Brady with his bull sired by Derryguillane Kingbull;

: Stephen Brady with his bull sired by Derryguillane Kingbull; Fourth place: William R. Gubbins with his bull sired by Squid sired by Wilodge Joskins.

Commercial Limousin bull sired by Carrockmore Maximus shown by Donal McGowan

Class 2: Limousin-sired bullock showing no permanent teeth:

First place: Mary Tarpey with her bull Jagerstorm sired by Ballinloan Jagerbomb.

Jagerstorm shown by Mary Tarpey sired by Ballinloan Jagerbomb,

Class 3: Limousin-sired crossbred heifer <460kg (Mega Moo) Exhibitor Animal Sire:

First place : Eoghan Breslin with his heifer Coco sired by Elite Ice Cream;

: Eoghan Breslin with his heifer sired by Elite Ice Cream; Second place : Pearse McNamee with his heifer Quick Silver sired by Hatcliffe Dancer;

: Pearse McNamee with his heifer sired by Hatcliffe Dancer; Third place : Luke Barrett with his heifer Star sired by Ballinloan Jagerbomb;

: Luke Barrett with his heifer sired by Ballinloan Jagerbomb; Fourth place: Ciaran Lynch with his heifer sired by Powerhouse Italic.

Class 4: Limousin-sired baby beef heifer showing no permanent teeth:

First place : Gareth McGuinness with his heifer Merciana sired by Ampertaine Elgin;

: Gareth McGuinness with his heifer sired by Ampertaine Elgin; Second place : Ryan Greene with his heifer Ruby sired by Rocky;

: Ryan Greene with his heifer sired by Rocky; Third place : Aidan Clarke with a heifer sired by Wilodge Joskins;

: Aidan Clarke with a heifer sired by Wilodge Joskins; Fourth place: Ryan Greene with another heifer sired by Rocky.

Class 5: Limousin-sired breeding heifer with no more than two permanent teeth:

First place : Ryan Greene with his heifer Ruby sired by Rocky ;

: Ryan Greene with his heifer sired by ; Second place : Aidan Clarke with his heifer sired by Wilodge Joskins ;

: Aidan Clarke with his heifer sired by ; Third place: Martin McLaughlin with his Elite Ice Cream-sired heifer.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society congratulated all exhibitors in the commercial show and gave a special word of thanks to FBD, the title sponsors, Univet, Munster Bovine, ABP, and Progressive Genetics, as well as the individual class sponsors (including Agriland) for their support in running the show.