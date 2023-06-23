A Co. Down farmer pleaded guilty at Coleraine Crown Court today (Friday, June 23) to two breaches of health and safety legislation after a fatal incident that involved his niece.

Derek Nummy’s niece, Abbie, suffered fatal crush injuries when she was struck by a JCB wheeled loading shovel, driven by a 12-year-old child.

The two children had been using the loading shovel to move tyres from a silage clamp to another area of the farmyard when the incident occurred.

At Coleraine Crown court today, farmer Derek Nummy was fined £15,000 and a forfeiture order was granted in respect of the JCB loading shovel involved in the incident.

The prosecution followed a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI ) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Advertisement

Following the hearing Anne Boylan, principal health and safety inspector said: “Our thoughts today are very much with Abbie’s family.

“Whilst incidents involving children on farms occur less frequently than with adults, it is no less shocking that in the past 10 years, three children in Northern Ireland have sadly lost their lives in farm incidents”.

She said although children are inquisitive and are keen to help out around the farm “their immaturity and lack of experience” means that they do not always understand the risks around them, which “tragically can result in serious or fatal incidents”.

Boylan said: “Farmers and others working in agriculture are reminded that children under 13 years of age are prohibited from operating anyagricultural machinery.

“All those involved in agricultural activities are advised to familiarise themselves with the relevant age restrictions and training requirements around the operation of agricultural machinery on farmland, and the relevant road licensing restrictions for driving agricultural vehicles on the public highway.”

Meanwhile Detective Constable McAteer, PSNI, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies today remain with Abbie’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her death.

“This was a tragic loss of a young life and serves as a salutary reminder of the dangers presented on a working farm, particularly when there is heavy machinery in use.

“While nothing can bring Abbie back, we hope that this case shows how important it is to exercise care and attention when farming.”

Advertisement

Separately the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is continuing to highlight awareness of farm safety and has again reminded farmers to stay “farm safe”.

The UFU has urged farmers to work safely and make their health and wellbeing a priority.