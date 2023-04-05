The report from the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss has led to “real concern” for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), its president Tim Cullinan has said.

Reacting to the launch of the report today (Wednesday, April 5), Cullinan outlined the potential impact some of the recommendations could have on Irish farming and rural communities.

“This is a comprehensive report which we are just starting to analyse, but on initial reading we have very serious concerns about some of the recommendations and whether they could actually be counter-productive to the overall objective of protecting biodiversity,” he commented.

The report recommends the introduction of a new sector-specific levy or charge on agricultural exports as well as on retailers.

“The idea of placing a levy or charge on agricultural exports from our largest indigenous industry is outlandish in my view,” Cullinan said.

According to the IFA president, such a move would be “counter-productive and also seeks to place the cost burden of dealing with challenges relating to biodiversity squarely on the shoulders of farmers”.

“Any levy or charge that is placed on food production ends up being carried by the farmer. We already have a situation where our horticultural sector is in terminal decline due to how Irish retailers have squeezed margins.

“These proposed levies will be just another tax on farmers and will do nothing to improve biodiversity,” he commented.

The report also recommends phasing out so-called “environmentally harmful subsidies” in the agriculture and food sector.

According to Cullinan, the report “seems to imply that current state and [EU] funding to agriculture is environmentally harmful”.

“This is simply not the case and it doesn’t take into account the ever-increasing environmental regulations that farmers have to comply with. [Common Agricultural Policy] subsidies protect family farm incomes, support the rural economy, and protect rural landscapes.”

“The average farm size in Ireland is fewer than 80ac. Removing agricultural supports would lead to the exit of thousands of farmers from rural Ireland,” the farm leader remarked.

The report even goes so far as to recommend that people should be encouraged to eat a more plant-based diet.

“We are very surprised to see the report making dietary recommendations,” Cullinan said.

“The Taoiseach has indicated that this report will now be considered by an Oireachtas committee. The IFA will be considering the report fully and will be seeking to engage with [members of the Oireachtas], which is the country’s most representative Citizens’ Assembly,” he added.