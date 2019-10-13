Chemical induction without lifting a can

Closed Transfer System (CTS) technology is one of the newest innovations to be rolled out for the use of chemical products in agriculture.

It allows chemicals to be transferred to a spray tank with limited handling of the container.

Some of the major industry suppliers of agricultural chemicals have joined forces to pilot the CTS ‘easyconnect’ in a number of countries, including: Germany; France; the Netherlands; and the UK.

This development is hoped to benefit operators, farmers and the environment.

How does it work?

Easyconnect allows chemicals to be transferred from its container to the spray tank without coming into contact with the sprayer operator or the surrounding environment. It is also measured accurately on its way.

This eliminates the occurrence of spills and splashes during the filling process. Lifting of cans is also reduced.

The easyconnect system consists of a unique screw cap – which is pre-fitted on the chemical containers – and a coupler.

The system can be seen in the image at the top of this article.

When will it be available?

The screw cap is expected to be available on a broad range of containers by 2021/2022. The screw cap will also be standardised across the companies taking part in the project.

Five chemical companies have joined forces to introduce this CTS and others have been encouraged to join them.

The companies currently piloting the project are outlined below: ADAMA;

BASF;

Corteva Agriscience;

Nufarm;

Syngenta.