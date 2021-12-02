The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is set to host its ‘Christmas Cracker Bull Sale’ at Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon, this Saturday, December 4, 2021.

A total of 98 bulls have been catalogued for the sale and the Charolais society has said that it will give €300 back to the purchasers of the first 30 bulls to sell for over €4,500 in the ring at the upcoming sale.

All bulls on offer at the sale are export-tested and eligible for export to Northern Ireland on the day.

The society has outlined that up to €100 will be paid towards transport costs to Northern Ireland or, alternatively, transport can be arranged. Free transport will be available to mainland UK after the sale also.

Charolais Bulls tested

The breed society further noted that all bulls are fertility tested and fertility insured. However, the society has outlined that “bulls sold outside of the Republic of Ireland are not fertility insured”.

The bulls are vet-inspected and have been pre-inspected from over 170 entries and are all genotyped, sire verified and myostatin tested.

The show of bulls will get underway at 10:00a.m and will be streamed live on the society’s website.

The sale will get underway at 12:45p.m and a link to the catalogue is also available on the Irish Charolais Cattle Society website.

Heifer sale

On Saturday, November 13, the society hosted its Elite Charolais Heifer Sale in Tullamore.

Following last year’s record-breaking sale, this sale “had big boots to fill,” according to the society.

However, despite having a much larger entry than last year, the sale produced an average selling price of €4,230, with a 74% clearance.

Buyers were in abundance, with a large number registered to bid from early morning.

This was highlighted in the fact that 17 heifers sold for €5,000 or more at the sale.

Topping the trade at €11,000 was Roughan Pea from breeder Pat Mc Clean, Co. Donegal.

Having failed to meet her reserve in the sales ring, the Donegal-bred heifer exchanged hands outside the ring, selling to Cormac McBreen from Co. Cavan.

A first-prize winner from the pre-sale show, Pea is a two-year old daughter of Roughan Noyer and a Roughan Enzo-bred dam.