A bumper entry of livestock attracted tremendous crowds for the 2021 Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Beef and Lamb Championships.

Taking the top honours in the calf ring was Chris Johnston, from Fivemiletown with his homebred baby, heifer calf, Jo Jo sired by Trueman Idol.

This exciting prospect caught the eye of many visitors to the event, tipping the scales at 275kg and selling for £5,600 (approx. €6,575) or £20/kg, to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch.

It was a clean sweep for the Limousin breed in the calf ring as the Reserve Champion calf, brought out by Mark McCartan, from Crossgar, was sired by Foxhill Ourbest.

The five-month old steer, which weighed in at 308kg was purchased for £2,400 (approx. €2,800) or £12/kg. Champion Calf at the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships 2021

Beef classes

In the prime beef classes, a Limousin heifer from the Newtownards-based JCB Commercials’ team took the Supreme Champion of the Show.

Weighing 650kg on the weighbridge, she sold for £7,500 (approx. €8,800) to Kitson Family Butchers, from North Yorkshire.

The Reserve Supreme Championship was exhibited by Nigel and Sandra Cochrane from Portadown. Their Limousin heifer sold for £7,400 (approx. €8,670) to Owen Miskelly, from Ballynahinch in Co. Down (£12/kg).

It took £5,800 (approx €6,800) to secure the Breeding Heifer Champion from the Jalex team of James Alexander, Randalstown. Giving her a tight run in the judging stakes was a British Blue sired heifer from the JCB team, selling to Owen Miskelly at £5,100 (approx. €5,999).

Leading the prices in the lamb ring were a pair of ewe lambs from Co. Tyrone breeder, Adam Donald.

Sired by a Suffolk ram these realised a total of £980 (approx. €1,150) and were purchased by Keith Corrigan, from Ballinamallard in Co. Fermanagh.

The same willing buyer also forked out £960 (approx. €1,130) for a pair of Dutch Spotted ewe lambs from Liam Campbell, from north Antrim.

Co. Down butcher Alfie Murray parted with £700 (approx. €821) to secure a pair of Badger Faced lambs, presented by Clive Richardson, Lisnaskea.

Results from Beef and Lamb Championships 2021

Cattle classes:

Supreme Champion: Neil Jonathan, Crossgar (in featured photo)

Reserve: Nigel Cochrane, Portadown

Ulster Housewife’s Champion: Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart

Reserve: R and L Workman, Larne

Second Reserve: Shauna McKenna, Clogher

Charolais Champion: Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart

Reserve: Henry Sinnamon, Dungannon

Hereford Champion: JCB Commercials, Newtownards

Reserve: James Alexander, Randalstown Beef Shorthorn Champion at the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships

Beef Shorthorn Champion: Thomas Johnston, Toome (pictured above)

Reserve: Henry Sinnamon, Dungannon

Limousin Champion: Neil Jonathan, Crossgar

Reserve: Nigel Cochrane, Portadown

Simmental Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown

Reserve: David Lester, Keady

British Blue Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown

Reserve: Knockagh Livestock, Belfast Champion Aberdeen Angus at RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships 2021

Aberdeen Angus Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown (pictured above)

Reserve: Malachy McGrath, Downpatrick

Blonde Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown

Reserve: Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen

Any Other Breed Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown

Champion Calf: Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown (pictured further above)

Reserve: Mark McCartan, Downpatrick

Lamb classes:

Champion: Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick

Reserve: Liam Campbell, Carnlough.