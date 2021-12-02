A bumper entry of livestock attracted tremendous crowds for the 2021 Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Beef and Lamb Championships.
Taking the top honours in the calf ring was Chris Johnston, from Fivemiletown with his homebred baby, heifer calf, Jo Jo sired by Trueman Idol.
This exciting prospect caught the eye of many visitors to the event, tipping the scales at 275kg and selling for £5,600 (approx. €6,575) or £20/kg, to Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch.
It was a clean sweep for the Limousin breed in the calf ring as the Reserve Champion calf, brought out by Mark McCartan, from Crossgar, was sired by Foxhill Ourbest.
The five-month old steer, which weighed in at 308kg was purchased for £2,400 (approx. €2,800) or £12/kg.
Beef classes
In the prime beef classes, a Limousin heifer from the Newtownards-based JCB Commercials’ team took the Supreme Champion of the Show.
Weighing 650kg on the weighbridge, she sold for £7,500 (approx. €8,800) to Kitson Family Butchers, from North Yorkshire.
The Reserve Supreme Championship was exhibited by Nigel and Sandra Cochrane from Portadown. Their Limousin heifer sold for £7,400 (approx. €8,670) to Owen Miskelly, from Ballynahinch in Co. Down (£12/kg).
It took £5,800 (approx €6,800) to secure the Breeding Heifer Champion from the Jalex team of James Alexander, Randalstown. Giving her a tight run in the judging stakes was a British Blue sired heifer from the JCB team, selling to Owen Miskelly at £5,100 (approx. €5,999).
Leading the prices in the lamb ring were a pair of ewe lambs from Co. Tyrone breeder, Adam Donald.
Sired by a Suffolk ram these realised a total of £980 (approx. €1,150) and were purchased by Keith Corrigan, from Ballinamallard in Co. Fermanagh.
The same willing buyer also forked out £960 (approx. €1,130) for a pair of Dutch Spotted ewe lambs from Liam Campbell, from north Antrim.
Co. Down butcher Alfie Murray parted with £700 (approx. €821) to secure a pair of Badger Faced lambs, presented by Clive Richardson, Lisnaskea.
Results from Beef and Lamb Championships 2021
Cattle classes:
Supreme Champion: Neil Jonathan, Crossgar (in featured photo)
Reserve: Nigel Cochrane, Portadown
Ulster Housewife’s Champion: Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart
Reserve: R and L Workman, Larne
Second Reserve: Shauna McKenna, Clogher
Charolais Champion: Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart
Reserve: Henry Sinnamon, Dungannon
Hereford Champion: JCB Commercials, Newtownards
Reserve: James Alexander, Randalstown
Beef Shorthorn Champion: Thomas Johnston, Toome (pictured above)
Reserve: Henry Sinnamon, Dungannon
Limousin Champion: Neil Jonathan, Crossgar
Reserve: Nigel Cochrane, Portadown
Simmental Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown
Reserve: David Lester, Keady
British Blue Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown
Reserve: Knockagh Livestock, Belfast
Aberdeen Angus Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown (pictured above)
Reserve: Malachy McGrath, Downpatrick
Blonde Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown
Reserve: Gordon Cutler, Enniskillen
Any Other Breed Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown
Champion Calf: Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown (pictured further above)
Reserve: Mark McCartan, Downpatrick
Lamb classes:
Champion: Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick
Reserve: Liam Campbell, Carnlough.
