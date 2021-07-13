Changes proposed for Northern Ireland’s General Licences include the removal of six species of wild birds.

General licences are used by farmers and conservationists to control wild bird numbers in instances where they are causing damage to crops, livestock, safety or other rare species of wild birds.

The changes will mean those wishing to control numbers of each of the six species will need to make their own application based on their individual circumstances.

The proposed changes have resulted from a review of the population statistics and conservation status of the listed species, along with a reassessment of their original listing purpose, conducted by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

The proposals will see Herring gulls, Lesser black-backed gulls, Great black-backed gulls, and Rooks removed from all three categories of general licences (TPG1, 2 and 3).

“Relevant contributing factors are the species declining conservation status in Northern Ireland and / or lack of supporting evidence for license inclusion,” the consultation document stated.

Wood Pigeon (Columba palumbus) is to be removed from General Licence TPG1 as NIEA states is currently not perceived to present a threat to public health or public safety and from TPG3 as they are currently not perceived to present a threat to the conservation of other wild bird species.

Finally, Feral pigeon (Columba livia domestica) will be removed from TPG3 as according to NIEA they are currently not perceived to present a threat to the conservation of other wild bird species

If given the go-ahead the changes will come into effect in September 2021.

What are General Licences?

All wild birds in Northern Ireland are protected under the terms of the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985; however, in certain circumstances, some species can cause problems for landowners.

As the statutory wildlife licensing authority in Northern Ireland, the NIEA can issue licenses to permit the control of birds for defined reasons.

Licenses can be issued on an individual basis, or alternatively, as ‘general’ licenses which permit authorized persons to control listed species for specific reasons without the need to apply for an individual license on each occasion.

There are currently three general bird licences issued annually in Northern Ireland.

They are as follows: