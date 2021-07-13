Most areas have now experienced an adequate amount of rainfall to correct the soil moisture deficits (SMD) – which will lead to a much needed boost in grass growth.

However, some parts of the country are still waiting for the return of rain clouds overhead – as SMD remains an issue.

This is particularly an issue in the southeast of the country, while farmers on heavier land are saying that enough rain has fallen and wish to bring back the dry, sunny weather.

The weather for the week ahead seems to favour the ‘enough rain has fallen’ contingent, with what looks like a warm and largely dry week.

Grass growth

Growth has remained slow in most part of the country, with growth rates being in the high 50s or low 60s.

This was to be expected; grass was never going to start jumping out of the ground overnight.

The good news for the coming week is that growth rates are expected to reach 61kg DM/ha in Leinster, 70kg DM/ha in Munster, 68kg DM/ha in Connacht and 75kg DM/ha in Ulster this week.

This means a return to some more normal levels of growth for the time of year.

Keep walking

To ensure that you are maximising grass in the cows’ diet, you need to continue completing grass walks every five to seven days on your farm.

Grass measuring is the only way to get an accurate picture of what is happening on your farm.

Grass is the cheapest feed available to Irish farmers. Buffering feeding is expensive and reduces farm profitability, so maximising grass in diets should now be the focus as the growth returns.

If growth rates remain slow, continue to buffer feed cows, until growth rates have matched or surpassed demand.