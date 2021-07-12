The horticulture sector is “facing wipeout” because it “cannot harvest peat”, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The IFA has said that growers will hold a protest tomorrow (Tuesday, July 13) at 11:00a.m outside the Convention Centre in Dublin where the Dáil will be sitting.

Growers will build a 50m² display with their produce “to highlight the threat to their sector unless there is urgent government action”.

Crisis in sector

Members of the industry recently addressed the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with Growing Media Ireland (GMI) arguing that the “urgency of the crisis facing the horticulture sector” due to peat shortages “is not appreciated by the departments tasked with solving the issue”.

John Neenan, chair of GMI said that the industry is in “a critical stage” with peat supplies, due to restrictions imposed on harvesting.

There are over 17,000 jobs in the Irish horticultural sector – 6,600 full-time staff in primary production, with another 11,000 employed in downstream businesses.

The horticulture sector output was worth €467 million in 2020 – it is the fourth highest sector in terms of value, with only beef, dairy and pigs greater, according to the department.

Horticulture review

Last week, Minister of State Pippa Hackett announced that she has commissioned a major report on the horticulture industry in Ireland.

The minister has sought independent experts to identify and analyse “opportunities which are emerging for the sector”.

She said that the industry is “vital” – but that a “roadmap to chart the way forward” is needed.

The report will assess the current state of the horticulture industry in Ireland across its various sectors: field crops; protected crops; soft fruit; top fruit; amenity; potatoes; and mushrooms.

It will analyse each sector in detail, covering a wide range of areas, including: the transition to sustainable growing media; diversification; climate change; organic and integrated production; labour; and routes to market.