In total, over 213,000 weights have been submitted to date in 2021 from herds participating in the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme Sucklers (BEEP-S) scheme, according to the ICBF.

Consequently, the BEEP-S scheme has brought about the largest on-farm weighing campaign of beef cattle ever in Ireland, the breeding federation notes.

Of these 213,000 weights, there are almost 72,500 eligible dam/calf pairs weighed and recorded – some 145,000 weights, the ICBF added.

The remaining weights are recorded from eligible calves where no dam weight is recorded, ineligible animals and birth weights.

There are also a small number of eligible weights recorded where there is no scales registered.

According to the ICBF, it is important to remember that a scales must be registered in order for a herd to receive payment for the work done in the scheme.

There are 4,856 herds with eligible pairs with weights and a scales registered, borrowed or rented to date compared with 4,593 herds at the same stage last year.

The new BEEP-S for 2021 opened for applications on Tuesday, March 16, and closed on Monday, April 26.

BEEP-S has a funding provision of €40 million in 2021 and targets the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves by measuring the live weight of the calf at weaning as a percentage of the cow’s live weight.

Under BEEP–S, participants may be eligible for up to €90 for the first 10 suckler cow/calf pairs per herd and up to €80 per pair thereafter subject to an overall maximum of 100 pairs per herd, if all actions under the scheme are applied for and completed in full in accordance with the scheme terms and conditions.