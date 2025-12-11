Census: Total cattle numbers drop by 2% in NI since 2024

The results from the June 2025 Agricultural Census have been released today, Thursday, December 11 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland and show a drop in cattle numbers.

The statistics provide estimates of crop areas and numbers of livestock on active farm businesses on the survey date of June 1, 2025.

The statistics are compiled from a survey of farm businesses augmented by administrative data (source from the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS), cattle tracing system).

Data collection for the Farm Census has moved entirely online since 2020. In 2025 a large response was achieved from the online-only collection and focused telephone follow-up.

This has enabled detailed farm census statistics to be produced, according to DAERA.

Main changes in census

In June 2025 there were 25,834 farms in Northern Ireland and the total area farmed (excluding common land) was approximately one million hectares (1,032,296 hectares), similar to 26,190 farms and 1,040,392 hectares in 2024.

Total cattle numbers have decreased by 2% to 1,647,256. The number of dairy cows increased by 2% to 330,673, while the number of beef cows decreased by 5% to 213,744.

There was a decrease of 7% in breeding ewes compared to 2024, with numbers falling to 864,522. Overall, the total number of sheep recorded was 1,819,386, which was an 8% fall from June 2024.

Total pig numbers recorded in June 2025 increased by 8% to 744,858 compared to June 2024.

Meanwhile, total poultry numbers on farms at June 2025 increased by 9% from 2024 levels with approximately 25.8 million birds recorded.

Total number of laying birds saw an increase of 18% while broiler numbers increased by 1% and other poultry increased by 25% compared to June 2024.

The total area of crops grown in Northern Ireland in 2025 was approximately 46,578ha, a decrease of less than 1%, indicating that the figures remained relatively stable from 2024.

The total area of cereals (30,170ha) grown in 2025 decreased by less than 1%, indicating that the figures remained relatively stable from 2024.

Wheat crops increased by 9% to 8,761ha, winter barley increased by 8% and spring barley decreased by 11%, while oats increased by 1% from 2024, at 1,814ha.