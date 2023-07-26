A 25% reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen fertiliser in Ireland by 2030 is achievable “with limited adverse impact on production or farm income”, according to the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).

The CCAC published its Annual Review 2023 yesterday (Tuesday, July 25), in which it said that the high price of fertiliser faced by Irish farmers saw a significant decrease of 14% in fertiliser sales in 2022.

According to the climate body, this reduction in fertiliser use did not see a major decline in productivity or farm income.

Based on this, the CCAC said that a 25% reduction in chemical nitrogen use by 2030, consistent with EU policy and national climate objectives, is achievable with limited adverse impact on production or farm income.

However, the council said that this would be contingent on “continued buoyant output prices”, appropriate incentives, and implementation of effective statutory instruments, such as the Nitrates Directive.

According to the CCAC, emissions from the livestock sector are dominated by sources of methane and nitrous oxide, which the advisory group said are driven by livestock farming and the use of nitrogen fertiliser.

The review said that the “profile and size of the cattle herd is important, as dairy cows have a higher emissions profile than non-dairy animals”.

CCAC and MACC

The CCAC document went on to say that the pathways to meeting agriculture’s emissions reduction target of 25% by 2030 (compared to 2018) identified in the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) are “challenging and require systemic changes across the sector”.

The MACC measures would require very high rates of adoption of key mitigation measures on-farm and committed engagement with farmers; while the government should ensure a rapid uptake of the “proven and effective” mitigation measures across the agricultural sector, the CCAC said.

The council also said that food systems and markets have not provided sufficient reward for farmers to rapidly adopt sustainable practices.

The CCAC welcomed the start of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) this year, particularly measures to promote extensive farming, organic farming and improved biodiversity.

In terms of research and innovation trends in the agriculture sector, the CCAC said that, to date, success in developing technologies and changing management systems to reduce emissions has been greater for nitrous oxide than for methane.

However, it points to the updated MACC, which outlined a “significant cost-effective” opportunity for the deployment of the 3-NOP methane inhibitor.

The CCAC said that the need to reduce methane emission from cattle “is urgent”, claiming that the alternative to successful implementation of methane reduction measures is “a significant reduction in the number of ruminant animals”.

The council acknowledged that a reduction in cattle numbers of that scale “would have a major adverse financial and social impact on Ireland”.

The CCAC said that methane inhibiting products have been shown to be effective in housed livestock systems, but a mechanism for their use with grazing livestock has not been demonstrated.

The group also said that, as with protected urea, the government has a role in supporting the establishment of a supply chain for the rapid deployment of these emerging technologies.

However, according to the CCAC, waiting “for the ‘perfect’ solution risks delaying the emission reduction that can be achieved”.