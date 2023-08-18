Cavan County Council is running a survey on its local Climate Action Plan, looking for feedback from residents of the county on the design of a local climate action programme.

Under the national Climate Action Plan, each local authority is required to prepare a locally specific climate action plan for its respective area.

Cavan County Council said that its climate action team is “working for all our communities to address climate change through a series of climate actions that improve our energy efficiency and contribute to making the county resilient to the challenges of climate change”.

“To meet our commitments and targets set out in the national Climate Action Plan, the Cavan County Council is developing a local authority Climate Action Plan.”

As part of the survey – and an earlier online public consultation – the local authority published a baseline emissions inventory report, which gives a picture of the current emissions sources in the county.

A risk assessment report, which, the county council says, shows the risk the impacts of future climate change may cause for the county, has also been published.

Among the survey questions, participants are asked how Cavan County Council can help to increase biodiversity in the county, and also asks what nature-based climate actions the participants would like to see added to the county’s Climate Action Plan.

Later in the survey, participants are asked: “How can Cavan County Council support local farmers to continue to produce world-class, safe and nutritious food while building resilience to the impacts of climate change and reducing their emissions.”

The survey also asks how the county council can support land use, land use change, and forestry (LULUCF) objectives and actions in the county.

The survey does not contain any questions relating to diet or reducing consumption of meat.

The earlier consultation, which closed on August 11, invited observations and recommendations for consideration in the development of local Climate Action Plan “in order to ensure that local based information is included”.

Earlier this year, Cork County Council also began the process of seeking feedback for its own local Climate Action Plan.

Cork County Council said that its consultation would inform how the local authority there can “best tackle the challenges posed by our changing climate, while working to meet national targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”.