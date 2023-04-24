Cork County Council is seeking feedback from the public on the first stage of developing a climate action plan for the county.

Under the national Climate Action Plan, each local authority is required to prepare a locally specific climate action plan for its respective area.

The consultation for Co. Cork’s plan will inform how the local authority there can “best tackle the challenges posed by our changing climate, while working to meet national targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”.

The council has published a baseline evidence summary report which contains baseline emission inventory information, and also examines how climate in the county has changed in recent decades.

This report also aims to outline potential challenges posed by continued climate change.

Advertisement

According to the report, sea levels in the Cork Harbour area have increased by 40cm since 1842. As well as that, the report also states that annual average rainfall at Cork Airport increased by 3% between 1981 and 2010, compared to the period 1961 to 1990.

This report was presented to a full sitting of the county council today (Monday, April 24) by the mayor of Co. Cork, Councillor Danny Collins.

He said the issue is an important one, on which everyone’s voice should be heard.

“We are encouraging everyone to get involved so that communities, bodies, groups, and other stakeholders can be part of the development of our climate action plan,” the independent councillor said.

Cllr. Collins added: “Cork County Council recognises the wealth of local information throughout the county and we want to work together to gather as much information as possible to ensure that we all play our part in supporting our county’s climate ambitions.”

Advertisement

It is hoped that the plan, when published, will “influence, facilitate and coordinate the climate actions of communities and other stakeholders”.

Members of the public in the ‘Rebel County’ are asked to make submissions on how the council can best transition “to a climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable, and climate neutral economy”.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey commented: “The development of this climate action plan marks a new chapter for our climate ambitions which allow us to build on the large amount of work already underway, and create a specific plan for Cork county, reflecting national climate objectives.”

Submissions to the public consultation can be made up to May 21.