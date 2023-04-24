Winter wheat has responded well in the last few weeks to the weather conditions and the application of nitrogen (N) according to the latest crops report.

Most crops now have the main application of N applied and they have greened up significantly over the last fortnight, the Teagasc report stated.

Plant growth regulator (PGR) and weed control are due in some later drilled crops, while this has been completed in most of the earlier drilled crops.

Winter barley growth stages range from GS 32 to flag leaf emerging (GS37). Crops are variable.

Early sown crops in dry soils where fertiliser and fungicide was applied as planned generally have target shoot numbers with low levels of disease.

Poorer, thinner crops are generally those that were sown later and where inputs were delayed due to wet weather.

Many crops only received their first disease spray in the last week and disease, mainly rhyncosporium, is common in these.

Apart from an odd exception Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) infection is low and is unlikely to impact yield this season.

Spring crops results

Spring 2023 has been difficult so far with early sown spring barley well into tillering and needing herbicide, while some spring barley is not planted yet.

Late February / early March spring barley plantings have had predictable enough results. Crops planted on dry land in good conditions are well established and have excellent yield potential.

Those planted on heavier land or where sowing conditions were not ideal, have suffered with poorer establishment. But these are in the minority.

The priority for spring barley growers is to plant the remaining crops, but being patient and waiting for good soil conditions is crucial to successful establishment.

Seed rates need to be increased to compensate for expected lower tiller production and increasing N in the seedbed will help early crop growth and insulate somewhat against dry conditions if that situation arises.

Winter oats are still a little bit behind where they would normally be at this stage. In many crops there are clear signs of areas where a little bit of extra N was available and these areas are standing proud over the rest of the crop.

The majority of beans were sown in the February / early March window this year.

Reports from advisors and the seed trade suggest that the area has increased to 14/15,000ha.

In general, crops have established well however there are pockets of crow damage and a small number of cases of crop failure due to heavy rain post-planting.

Where the crop has completely failed, protein aid cannot be claimed on that parcel. However, where the crop is ‘gappy’ it may result in an inspection but should be okay.