Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce the launch of a new series in association with MSD Animal Health and XLVets Ireland.

The series will focus on the day-to-day life of different vets during one of the busiest times of the year.

It’s now late April, calving and lambing is in full swing, calf populations are growing, calves are out at grass and disease threats are high. Farms are stretched to capacity and vets are at their busiest.

Did you ever wonder what a vet’s working day is like when it’s full steam ahead?

Advertisement

A day in the life of Irish vets

If so, join XLVets Ireland in conjunction with MSD Animal Health this week, April 24-27, where over four days they will shadow a different vet and their team to document a day in the life of a vet live on Instagram.

Viewers will get the opportunity to follow each vet for the whole day to get an insight into just what a typical day looks like for a vet in practice.

They will also get to learn about the vet’s practice, be introduced to the team and learn about different disease threats to watch out for at this time of year.

The series will run from Monday, April 24 to Thursday, April 27, kicking off from 10:00a.m and finishing at 4:00p.m.

Advertisement

To follow the series, follow @msdanimalhealthireland and @xlvets_ireland on Instagram.

Series schedule and featured vets:

Day one: Monday, April 24, Kieran Devaney (pictured top) and Danielle Kealy, Ormonde Veterinary – mixed practice;

and Danielle Kealy, Ormonde Veterinary – mixed practice; Day two: Tuesday, April 25, Marie Louise Ryan, Sean Coffey, Katie Carr, Liam O Dea and Micheál English, Mulcair Veterinary Clinic – mixed practice;

Day three: Wednesday, April 26, Pat Devine, Lismore Veterinary – mixed practice, but will focus on farm animals;

Day four: Thursday, April 27, Conor Geraghty, FarmGate Veterinary Group – farm animal practice.

To run alongside the series, Agriland will publish an article each day with an overview of the vet in question and their day.

Keep an eye on Agriland for these articles and videos that will go with them.