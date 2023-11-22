The definitive ‘green light’ has yet to be given by the government to Ireland’s fifth Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP).

However, there is little doubt that the programme, courtesy of its 15-year history, has galvanised the interest of policy makers and scientists from across Europe and beyond.

This reality was reflected in the significant turnout of delegates for the recent ‘Catchment Science 2023’ conference, held in Wexford.

At a fundamental level, the event provided an opportunity to review the impact made by the fourth phase of the catchments programme.

Teagasc’s Tom O’Connell explained: “The project was initiated in 2008. It is run by Teagasc and fully funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine [DAFM].

“The project is funded in four-year cycles. Initially the focus of the programme was on water quality. However, this has now expanded to include aspects of climate change.”

According to O’Connell the conference provides scientists and policy makers from around the world a platform to share knowledge regarding science-based solutions and how these can be actioned on the ground.

Water quality

Meanwhile, Ireland’s water quality remains below the standards set within EU directives.

“Relative to the rest of Europe, our water quality remains high. Nationally, however, the quality of our water has plateaued over recent years,” O’Connell continued.

“And we are still below the standards set under the EU Water Framework Directive. Ireland’s nitrates programme derogation remains in place.

“However, for most of the country it has been brought back from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare down to 220kg/ha. The new limit kicks-in at the beginning of 2024.”

O’Connell confirmed that the ACP is delivering measures that improve water, citing the roll-out of Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) as a case in point.

“We need farmer engagement and the active participation of farmers in the sharing of knowledge,” he explained.

“ASSAP started to visit farms in 2019. But it will take at least four years to gauge the impact this specific measure will have on water quality.”

The ACP team believes a minimum of four years data is required to determine meaningful trends, where changes in water quality are concerned.

“Weather and other factors come into play, where this issue is concerned,” O’Connell continued.

“Farmers also need to manage the nutrients they apply to land. This led to the development of NMP online by Teagasc.

“This is a specific nutrient management programme, which farmers can access online with their agricultural advisor.

“This has been another direct response to ACP. It was widely recognised that farmers needed a simple system to allow them manage their nutrients; NMP online meets this requirement.”

The Wexford conference represented the official end point of the fourth ACP.

Looking ahead, Tom O’Connell characterised the priority for the future as that of greater participation at farmer level in efforts to meet Ireland’s environmental targets.

“This is the fundamental response that will be required. Meanwhile, at policy level, two priorities remain in place – an improvement in water quality and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across agriculture,” he concluded.