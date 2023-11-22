Farmers are being reminded that the final exemption for the on-farm burning of cut agricultural green waste will come to an end next week.

The extension, which was previously rolled over six times, was due to conclude on January 1 of this year.

However, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) announced that there would be two further extensions in 2023.

There was an initial two-month burning period allowed up to March 1, while the second window, which began on September 1 will come to an end on Thursday, November 30.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan recently ruled out the possibility of any further extension being granted, in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy.

“It has been well flagged with the sector that this is the final extension to an exemption that was originally intended to expire in 2015 under the regulations,” Minister Ryan said.

This means that farmers must consider alternative sustainable management practices for agricultural green waste after November 30.

Burning

The exemption only applies to waste generated on farms through the management and restoration of hedgerows; land clearance and maintenance; material arising from wind/storm damage; and pest-infected or diseased material requiring management.

The exemption does not apply to any other waste arising on farms e.g., plastics or tyres.

DECC has said that burning should be used as a last resort and that farmers apply the waste hierarchy for such material.

Farmers who plan to undertake the burning of agricultural green waste before the final deadline must notify their local authority in advance.

Those farmers with designated lands will likely have to make an application to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) ahead of burning.

Alternatives

In September, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) wrote to farmers outlining the alternatives to burning agricultural green waste.

The department noted that leaving the “green material” in place and not removing it “may be the best option” for biodiversity and habitats.

DAFM offered the following suggestions as sustainable alternative management and uses for agricultural green waste:

Regular flailing of hedgerows;

Nature pile and biodiversity habitats;

Animal bedding material and composting;

Fuel for off-farm energy generation (woodchip) where there is a large volume of green waste;

Firewood for on-farm use;

Biochar production.

Under the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) grants can be provided to farmers for a wood/biomass drying shed and for power take-off (PTO)-driven wood/biomass chipper equipment.