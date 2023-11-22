Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that the definition of a young farmer as set out in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan will remain, despite “time and financial restraints”, described by Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane.

Deputy Kerrane questioned the minister regarding flexibility for farmers who are aged under 40 and have a Green Cert, but who have a herd number for more than five years.

The deputy said that many young farmers may face restraints in completing their Green Cert.

Minister MConalogue responded to the deputy by stating that the Young Farmers’ Scheme operated from 2015 to 2022 and has since been replaced with effect from 2023 by the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers.

Advertisement

He said: “The purpose of the schemes is to provide an income support to young farmers commencing their agricultural activities and after the initial setting up.”

Member states were required to define a young farmer in their CAP Strategic Plan to include an upper age limit of not more than 40.

According to McConalogue a young farmer was defined by the Young Farmers’ Scheme to include “those who are setting up a holding for the first time as head of the holding or who have already set up such a holding during the five years preceding the first submission of an application for support”.

McConalogue added that “EU regulation provided member states with the option to allow young farmers who had received support under the Young Farmers’ Scheme to rollover into the new Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers”.

Advertisement

This would be for the remainder of their five-year term of eligibility under the scheme.

McConalogue said that to maintain consistency in the definition of a young farmer for support under the CAP 2015-2022 and the new CAP from 2023, Ireland defined a young farmer as having:

A maximum age limit of 40;

Setting up a holding as head of the holding solely or jointly, for the first time;

Or have set up such a holding during the preceding five years and meeting a standard of a recognised course of education in agriculture giving rise to an award at Level 6 or equivalent on the National Framework of Qualifications.

McConalogue also said that “to be considered as an eligible young farmer, the applicant must meet all of the requirements set out in the definition of a young farmer”.

The young farmer definition was “approved as part of the overall approval of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan by the European Commission”, he added.