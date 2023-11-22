The leader of the Rural Independent Group of TDs is calling on the Taoiseach to secure a two-year extension for Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

Mattie McGrath made the comments ahead of the visit of EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius to Ireland tomorrow (Thursday, November 23).

Commissioner Sinkevicius will meet with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and will also “attend a presentation by Teagasc” during his visit.

The Taoiseach has said that he will “explore any flexibility that might be available to Ireland” on the nitrates derogation with the commissioner.

Nitrates derogation

Deputy Mattie McGrath said that an extension to Ireland’s nitrates derogation is “critical” as around 2,100 farmers are “facing the imminent risk of culling cows, including pregnant ones, starting January 1”.

The Tipperary TD who raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday emphasised the necessity for at least a two-year extension. Deputy Mattie McGrath

He said this would provide “the window needed to construct a compelling case for a longer-term derogation” which he said is “a lifeline for maintaining higher livestock densities crucial for sustainable food production”.

“The absence of an extension mandates a distressing reduction in stocking rate limits from 250kg [of organic nitrogen (N)] to 220kg N/ha in various regions, affecting 2,096 farmers nationwide, with 345 in Tipperary alone, as per 2022 stocking rate data.

“I urgently call on the Taoiseach and the minister for agriculture to vigorously present Ireland’s case for the derogation during Thursday’s meeting with the commissioner,” Deputy McGrath said.

“The impending reduction from 250kg/ha to 220kg/ha on January 1, 2024, poses an existential threat to thousands of dairy farmers who now face the agonizing choice between downsizing herds or embarking on a costly land acquisition spree to comply with new regulations,” he added.

The TD claimed that Minister Charlie McConalogue’s engagement with Commissioner Sinkevicius in September “represents a blatant betrayal of Irish dairy farmers”.

“The upcoming meeting with the commissioner, during his Ireland visit, must rectify the failures of September.

“Our resilient farmers, indispensable contributors to the nation’s food security, cannot be left stranded any longer on this critical issue,” Deputy McGrath said.