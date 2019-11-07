Cash reward offered for return of stolen Limousin cow

A cash reward has been offered by a Co. Longford farmer for the return of a stolen Limousin cow.

The animal was taken from land near Ballymahon on October 15 in a 4X4 and trailer, according to the owner of the cow, Ruth McNally.

In a plea for information, McNally said: “Cash reward for this Limousin cow stolen from land in Gurteen, Ballymahon.

Seen leaving the land [in a] black Toyota jeep and Ifor Williams trailer on October 16, 2019, heading for Ballymahon.

McNally asked for anyone with information leading to her whereabouts to “please contact me or James McNally”, in a Facebook post on the matter.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána added: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft from an area of Gurteen, Ballymahon, Co. Longford that occurred on Wednesday, October 16.

Advertisement

“Property believed to be livestock was taken. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” the Garda representative said.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Ballymahon Garda Station on: 090-6432303.

‘Criminal damage’ to JCB prompts investigations

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into criminal damage done to a JCB machine last week.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night, October 31, in the Downpatrick area, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The machine in question, a JCB 3CX had its side door window smashed, according to police.

In a brief statement on the matter, PSNI based in Down said: “Police are investigating criminal damage to a JCB digger on Halloween night between 11:00pm and 4:30am on Saul Street, Downpatrick.

“If you have any information please contact 101 and quote reference 388 01/11,” the statement concluded.