Case IH has expanded its range of large square balers with the addition of a new model in the 120cm x 70cm segment.

Called the LB 424 XLD, it produces 260cm long bales which are up to 10% heavier than those from the existing LB 424 XL.

Two versions

The standard machine remains in the range with the new unit being appended with a ‘D’ to denote that it is the high density version.

The company claims that the new model will appeal to those who need extra-dense large square bales, providing maximum output, good handling and lower transport costs.

The new baler may be difficult to distinguish from its sibling but it has been reinforced internally

The increased density is possible due to the baler’s reinforced plunger which provides 400kN (kilonewtons) of compression force, a 27% increase over the existing model.

Its design also incorporates strong, perpendicular V-shaped support beams made from 33% thicker 8mm steel, together with four sectional reinforcement plates instead of two.

Extra metal elsewhere

In addition, this latest version is equipped with reinforced baler chamber side doors which are twice as stiff as those on the original.

The top door and top door density beams are also more rigid, while the front and floor sections of the bale chamber are constructed of Hardox steel wear plates which are more resistant to abrasion.

Like its stablemate, the new baler is able to adjust tractors speed automatically thanks to the ‘Feedrate Control’ option, if it is installed.

This system can also record bale weight, volume and moisture data through Case IH’s AFS Connect technology, although geolocating and tagging are not listed as standard features.

Clean knotting from Case

Both the balers use Case’s own TwinePro knotter which eliminates twine offcuts and so avoids feed contamination.

They also have a good many features to ease maintenance, from automatic greasing, centralised lubrication, storage for 32 twine balls and direct access to maintenance points.

The LB 424 XLD is now available to order for delivery in 2023.