Carrigallen Macra to host ‘Mind our Men’ discussion night

The Carrigallen branch of Macra na Feirme is set to host a men’s health information evening on Thursday, November 7.

The event will take place at 7:00pm in the Kilbracken Arms, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

On the night, attendees will hear from Ramor Macra member Conor Bannon who will discuss mental health awareness in men and his experience in Macra na Feirme.

Next up, Martin McHugh, who battled cancer, will deliver a presentation focused on cancer and its effect on men as well as mental health awareness in men.

Finally, a speaker from Save Our Sons And Daughters (SOSAD) will be present also to discuss mental health and to outline the supports available to people.

All are welcome to attend the event – both Macra members and non members.

Stock judging

In other Leitrim Macra news, on Sunday, October 27, two of Carrigallen Macra’s members – Fergus O’Rourke and Liam O’Donnell – competed in the beef and sheep stock judging at the Macra National Conference Co. Cork.

O’Rourke – who is also the north west vice-president of Macra – took home first prize in the National Sheep Stock Judging competition.

According to the club, it is the first national title to have been won by Carrigallen Macra and also the first Sheep Stock Judging competition to have been won by a Leitrim Macra member.