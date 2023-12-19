Carbery has today (Tuesday, December 19) confirmed that it will increase its base milk price for November.

The west Cork-based processor said it will continue to support milk price from its Stability Fund with a contribution of 2c/L, this is in comparison to a previous 3c/L in September.

According to Carbery if this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average amount for November of 37.03c/L.

This is inclusive of VAT, 0.5c/L Somatic Cell Count (SCC) bonus and including the Stability Fund support.

November supplies

This month has seen a number of processors increase their milk price for November supplies with many attributing the rise to more positive global milk markets.

According to Rabobank’s latest Global Dairy Quarterly there is growing evidence that the bottom in the dairy commodity markets has passed and a “slow recovery” is likely.

Dairygold increased its milk price for November supplies by 2c/L. The processor increased the amount to 35.5c/L, based on 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

This equates to an average 46.8c/L, based on average November milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Tirlán also confirmed that it will increase the amount it will pay dairy farmers for supplies made in November.

It will pay a total of 35.08c/L, including VAT for November creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is up 2c/L from October.

Lakeland Dairies has also increased the average amount it will pay dairy farmers for milk supplied in November.

A base price of 36c/L (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for November milk in the Republic of Ireland.

This means that the base price has increased by 2c/L. Qualifying farmers will also receive a 3c/L out-of-season payment.

In Northern Ireland, a base amount of 29.25p/L will be paid for milk supplied in November. The base price has increased by 2p/L plus the usual out-of-season payment of 3p/L.

However Kerry Group’s price has remained unchanged since August.

It will pay 35c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat for November supplies.

The price consists of a base price of 32c/L and a milk contract payment of 3c/L, inclusive of VAT, on all qualifying milk volumes.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for November, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 45.9c/L.