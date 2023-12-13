Kerry Group has today (Wednesday, December 13), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for November supplies.

The processor will pay 35c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat. The price has remained unchanged since August.

The price consists of a base price of 32c/L and a milk contract payment of 3c/L, inclusive of VAT, on all qualifying milk volumes.

The November milk price at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 38.4c/L.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for November, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 45.9c/L.

In a statement a Kerry Group spokesperson said: “Sentiment with regard to dairy commodities remains tentatively positive for 2024 as a turbulent 2023 comes to a close.

“The questions around the robustness of the market fundamentals underpinning that positivity still remain and underscore the evident uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies confirmed an increase in the milk price it will pay dairy farmers for milk supplied in November.

A base price of 36c/L (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for November milk in the Republic of Ireland.

This means that the base price has increased by 2c/L. Qualifying farmers will also receive a 3c/L out-of-season payment.

Earlier this month the Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) increased to 125.8, with an indicative price return for November of 37.2c/L, including VAT.