Carbery holds milk price for March supplies

Cork processor Carbery Group has announced that it has held its milk price for March supplies.

A spokesperson for the processor confirmed that the group will pay 33.52c/L including VAT (31.8c/L plus VAT) to west Cork suppliers for the month of March – the same as last month.

The co-operative group also paid the same price for January milk.

Marginal increase sees GDT rise no. 10

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has increased its rising trend to 10 consecutive increases following a marginal rise in the latest auction earlier this week on Tuesday, April 16.

Lasting two hours and eight minutes, Tuesday’s tender – event 234 – saw 155 bidders contest across 15 rounds, with 94 landing successful bids – with the end result seeing the overall price index rise by 0.5%.

A total of 16,166MT of product was sold at the event.

AMF index up 4.2%, average price US$6,126/MT;

Butter index up 3.5%, average price US$5,544/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 1.4%, average price US$4,319/MT;

LAC index down 3.4%, average price US$912/MT;

RenCas index down 2.4%, average price US$6,460/MT;

SMP index up 0.2%, average price US$2,462/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.7%, average price US$3,269/MT. Key results:

Among the big movers and shakers on the day, anhydrous milk fat (AMF) rose by 4.2% in index; butter also performed strongly, seeing a 3.5% index boost, with cheddar also seeing a slight increase of 1.4%.