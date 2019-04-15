Dairygold holds March milk price

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price, deciding to hold its figure for March supplies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the southern co-operative announced that its base price for March milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat is 31.19c/L including VAT and 0.65c/L quality and sustainability bonuses.

This is unchanged on the February milk price, the representative added.

This equates to a farm gate milk price of 33.78c/L based on average March milk solids for all Dairygold milk suppliers, the spokesperson said.

Earlier today, Monday, April 15, Kerry also revealed an unchanged price for last month’s milk.

A spokesperson for the group said that Kerry’s base price for March milk supplies remains unchanged at 31c/L including VAT.

Based on average March milk solids, the price return including VAT and bonuses is 33.34c/L, the representative added.

Friday announcements

Last Friday, April 12, both Lakeland and Glanbia announced reduced price figures for March.

Lakeland announced that a price of 31.56c/L including VAT and the lactose bonus has been agreed for milk supplied in March.

This represents a realignment of 0.5c/L on the February price, according to the co-op.

For Northern Irish suppliers, a price of 25.25p/L was agreed for milk supplied in March. This represents a realignment of 0.5p/L on the February price.

Meanwhile, Glanbia announced it will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for March manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for March of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk.

The interim market payment of 1c/L that was paid by Glanbia Ireland on January and February milk supplies will not be paid for March.