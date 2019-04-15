Kerry holds milk price for March supplies

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for March supplies, revealing that it will hold its current price this month.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the firm said that Kerry’s base price for March milk supplies remains unchanged at 31c/L including VAT.

Based on average March milk solids, the price return including VAT and bonuses is 33.34c/L, the representative added.

March prices

This follows on from the decision by Glanbia and Lakeland to offer reduced figures to suppliers for March milk.

On Friday, April 12, Glanbia announced it will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for March manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

In line with current market returns, Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for March of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The interim market payment of 1c/L that was paid by Glanbia Ireland on January and February milk supplies will not be paid for March. The board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT.

The Glanbia Ireland payments and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, according to the processor.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, Lakeland announced that a price of 31.56c/L including VAT and the lactose bonus has been agreed for milk supplied in March.

This represents a realignment of 0.5c/L on the February price, according to the co-op.