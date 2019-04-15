Glory for Kerry in Macra Mr. Personality 2019

Macra na Feirme’s Mr. Personality was crowned on Saturday night, April 13, at the annual award ceremony, held at the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny.

Mr. Kerry John Martin Carroll was the man of the hour, beating out stiff competition to take the prize.

Speaking immediately after being handed the trophy to rapturous applause, Carroll said: “I’m caught for words for once in my life. Firstly, I want to thank all the guys who were here with me. They’re like a band of brothers.”

He also thanked Kerry Macra for its support during the competition, and the wider Macra na Feirme organisation.

Carroll was announced as the winner ahead of Mr. Roscommon Ciaran O’Donnell, who came third, and Mr. North Tipperary Conor Ryan, who took the runner-up spot.

The festival was organised by Kilkenny County Macra, and sponsored by Kilkenny, Carlow and district Farm Relief Services (FRS).

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Anthony Culleton from Laois – last year’s winner – offered some advice for this year’s new Mr. Personality.

“Your title can take you many places, use it for good and tear into it,” said Culleton, who has used his title to raise awareness of mental health.

Presidential elections

Late last week, a Macra competition of a different sort came to an end.

The Macra elections were completed last Wednesday, April 10, and national president elect Thomas Duffy will take the reins along with the new vice-presidents at the National AGM on May 11 in Co. Kildare, having ran uncontested in this year’s election.

The three vice-president spots went to; Gerard Mahon from Co. Offaly, for Leinster; Seán Wallace from Muskerry, for Munster; and Fergus O’Rourke from Co. Leitrim, for the North-West.