Drier weather to take hold from tomorrow

Weather is set to get drier and warmer over the coming week while rain lashes much of the country today, Monday, April 15, with a total of four weather warnings remain in place across Ireland.

Today will start as a cold and windy day with outbreaks of rain, which will be heaviest and persistent across the south of the country, where some spot flooding may occur, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures today will range from 7° to 10° degrees with strong south-easterly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain will continue overnight but will get generally lighter. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 2° to 5°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will remain a cold and cloudy day with patchy rain across Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 11°, according to the national forecaster.

Elsewhere in the country, it will be mainly dry with occasional sunshine and temperatures of 12° to 15° with light south-easterly winds.

Tuesday night will remain mainly dry as the last of the rain clears over Ulster.

Wednesday will be a dry day with good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to improve with values of 15° or 16° over the midlands and west of the country.

Along the Leinster, east-Ulster and south-Munster coasts, temperatures will remain cooler due to onshore south-east winds.

Thursday will remain dry and sunny, with temperatures increasing to highs of 17° to 18°.

Finally, Friday is set to be a dry and sunny day, with highs of 16° to 20°.

Weather warnings

A number of Met Éireann weather warnings remain in place, which cover almost all of the country.

The most severe warning is a Status Orange rainfall warning for counties Cork and Waterford; this warning will lift at 6:00pm this evening.

There is also a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary; this warning will lift this evening at 6:00pm.